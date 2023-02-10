TD Intl Equity CAD Hedge Index ETF opened trading today at $21.77 and closed at $21.77. prices ranged from $21.77 to $21.77. The price advanced 1.07 percent from the previous day’s close of $21.54.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Elliott Wave count suggests further upside in USD/CAD - February 9, 2023
- Closing Bell: TD Intl Equity CAD Hedge Index ETF up on Thursday (THE) - February 9, 2023
- USD/CAD copies Oil’s inaction near mid-1.3400s, Canada employment, early signals for US inflation eyed - February 9, 2023