In trading today, The Bitcoin Fund CAD stock opened at $43.41 and closed at $43.02. prices ranged from a low of $42.55 to a high of $43.50. Share prices dipped -0.14 percent from the previous day’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: The Bitcoin Fund CAD down on Friday (QBTC) - April 14, 2023
- Closing Bell: Sprott Physical Silver Trust CAD down on Friday (PSLV) - April 14, 2023
- Closing Bell: Agfiq US Mkt Neut Antibeta CAD Hdg ETF down on Thursday (QBTL) - April 14, 2023