Today, shares of Vanguard FTSE Dev AC Ex US ETF CAD Hdg opened at $44.14 and closed at $43.73. Intraday prices ranged from $43.70 to $44.38. The price dipped -0.59 percent from the previous day’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Closing Bell: Vanguard FTSE Dev AC Ex US ETF CAD Hdg down on Friday (VEF) - September 2, 2022
- Closing Bell: Ishares Edge MSCI Mv USA ETF CAD Hgd up on Friday (XMS) - September 2, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Awaiting US NFP data - September 2, 2022