This increased risk suggests that “in patients with obstructive CAD, coincidental nonischemic cardiomyopathy or dual cardiomyopathy may contribute to the lack of prognostic benefit from coronary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Coincidental Nonischemic Cardiomyopathy Impacts Prognosis in CAD - November 9, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Eql Wgt US Bank Hdgd To CAD ETF down on Wednesday (ZUB) - November 9, 2023
- E-micro CAD/USD Mar 2024 - November 9, 2023