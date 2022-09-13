Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91 - September 13, 2022
- USD/CAD Forecast: 50 DMA near mid-1.2900s is the last line of defense for bulls ahead of US CPI - September 13, 2022
- USD/CAD steadies near 1.3000 amid sluggish oil prices, cautious mood ahead of US CPI - September 13, 2022