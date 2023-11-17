The Johnson County Commissioners Court approved enough of their allotment of votes to place county resident Amy Lingo on the board of directors for the Central Appraisal District of Johnson County. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Commissioners elect Amy Lingo to CAD board - November 17, 2023
- NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF declares dividend declines by 33.3% to CAD 0.06 - November 16, 2023
- NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF declares CAD 0.09 dividend - November 16, 2023