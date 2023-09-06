SINGAPORE – The company owned by the wife of one of the accused in the $1.8 billion money laundering case was set up for her to get an employment pass (EP) here. Read more at straitstimes.com.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Company set up for wife of accused in $1.8b money laundering case to get employment pass: CAD officer - September 6, 2023
- CAD: Canadian dollar hits 5-month low - September 6, 2023
- USD/CAD hovers near fresh five-month high around 1.3670 ahead of BoC policy - September 6, 2023