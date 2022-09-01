Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Based on Future Market Insight’s recent analysis, Europe is the second-largest region in terms of revenue share, accounting for nearly 22.9% share of the Computer Aided Design (CAD) marketNEWARK, Del, …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)