French Canadian meal kit service, Cook It, has expanded its meal solutions portfolio with the CAD 10m ($7.8m) acquisition of ready-to-eat company Locaal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Cook It acquires Montréal-based ready-to-eat company Locaal for CAD 10m - December 3, 2021
- WB Expert Suggests A New Plan to Boost Pakistan’s Exports and Reduce CAD - December 3, 2021
- GBP/CAD breakout above 1.7050 opens the way to 1.7200 - December 3, 2021