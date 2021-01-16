Cooke Aquaculture proposes CAD 58 million land-based salmon hatchery in Nova Scotia

Cooke Aquaculture has announced it plans to invest CAD 58.6 million (USD 46 million, EUR 38 million) in a new land-based salmon hatchery in Digby Neck, Nova Scotia. The company, through its subsidiary …
