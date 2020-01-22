Coronavirus FX Selloff, CAD Prime for Bank of Canada Breakout?

The EUR/USD pair is back to square one below the 1.1100 figure by the end of the day, as risk offset an upbeat German ZEW Survey. USD/JPY extends the previous day’s losses to 109.80, the weakest since …
