KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Court Management Services (CMS) was, through an Act of Parliament, renamed the Court Administration Division (CAD). The administration said that the amendment became necessary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Court Management Services renamed CAD - January 29, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Marking Time - January 29, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Gearing up for a move beyond ascending trend-channel hurdle - January 29, 2020