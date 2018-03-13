Creators can Touch Their CAD Designs With exiii Inc.’s EXOS Haptic System

exiii Inc. has built two haptic devices, the EXOS Wrist DK1 and the EXOS Gripper DK1. The EXOS Wrist DK1 (seen above) can apply counter force in two directions thanks to two built-in motors. Compatible with HTC Vive and Oculus Touch controllers the EXOS …
