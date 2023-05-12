Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) declares CAD 0.10/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 4.37%Payable July 4; for shareholders of record June 15; ex-div June …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Crescent Point Energy declares CAD 0.10 dividend - May 12, 2023
- Latest Report: Global “CAD and CAM Software Market” Trends [2023-2031]| Examining Near-Future Advancements and Regional Progress - May 12, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls now await move beyond 100 DMA before placing fresh bets - May 12, 2023