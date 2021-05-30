Currency markets begin the week under compressed ranges and the same old recurring problem for the past 4 weeks. EUR/USD closed last week 1.2180 and 1.2190 this week. GBP/USD closed this week at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Currency Market: FX weekly commentary, plus CAD/ZAR and DXY - May 30, 2021
- PTI govt turns huge CAD left by PML-N into surplus: Shahbaz Gill - May 30, 2021
- Global CAD CAM Dental Milling Market Research Report 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis - May 28, 2021