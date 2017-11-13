11/08 CWC ENERGY SERVICES: Announces Closing of Acquisition from C&J Energy Services .. 11/06 CWC ENERGY SERVICES: Announces Closing of Acquisition from C&J Energy Services .. 11/02 CWC ENERGY SERVICES: to Acquire C&J Energy Services Canadian Service and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.2 CAD for 3 existing shares - November 13, 2017
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Steady in Thin Holiday Trade - November 13, 2017
- Exchange Rate CAD to YEN – Japan Forum - November 13, 2017