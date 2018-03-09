EUR/CAD continues to fall inside the hourly Falling Wedge chart pattern which was previously identified by Autochartist. Autochartist rates the quality of this Falling Wedge at the 5-bar level – which is the result of the slow Initial Trend (one bar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Daily Forex: EUR/CAD - March 9, 2018
- USD/CAD tumbles to fresh lows near 1.2830 post-data - March 9, 2018
- Trade the News: CAD May Rally After Canadian Employment Report - March 9, 2018