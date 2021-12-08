Damon Motors has raised $37.9 million CAD ($30 million USD) in a Series B funding round led by House of Lithium to fuel its production and manufacturing efforts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eases Despite Strong JOLTS - December 8, 2021
- GBP/CAD News: Pound Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Slips To Post-Pandemic Low - December 8, 2021
- Damon Motors secures $37.9 million CAD for its AI-backed electric motorcycles - December 8, 2021