Kitchener-Waterloo-based Darwin AI has raised $8.1 million CAD ($6 million USD) in what the startup calls its seed extension round.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Darwin AI secures $8.1 million CAD to improve efficiency of electronics manufacturing - December 22, 2022
- GBP/CAD News: Pound Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Slumps As UK Government Borrowing Soars - December 22, 2022
- USD/CAD bears eye 1.3540 as downbeat US Dollar, yields jostle with sluggish Oil - December 22, 2022