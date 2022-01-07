So long as CAD remains in the range of 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent in the Indian context, it is not a cause of worry as this level of CAD can be managed without adversely impacting the exchange rate.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Data Focus: Widening CAD may not be an immediate cause of worry - January 7, 2022
- USD/CAD bounces off daily low, defends 1.2700 mark ahead of US/Canadian jobs report - January 7, 2022
- USD/CAD to stabilise around the 1.26/1.28 area for now – ING - January 7, 2022