To start this year 2021 well, Datakit presents the new version of its software. It adds a new library for reading the FBX format, support for ACIS .asab files, support for the latest versions of CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Datakit announces version 2021.1 of its CAD file converters - January 11, 2021
- Cryptocurrency Stock News: Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX: HUT) (OTCQX: HUTMF) Announces CAD$77.5 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors - January 11, 2021
- USD/CAD surges to fresh two-week tops, around 1.2835 region - January 11, 2021