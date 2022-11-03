To take advantage of the deal, locals must fly out of Abbotsford International Airport (YXX). However, there is a bus that takes travellers from Metro Vancouver to the airport called Ebus. A one-way …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Deal alert: Fly round-trip Abbotsford to Mexico with 4 nights hotel for only $480 CAD - November 3, 2022
- USD/CAD: Loonie Moderately Weaker as Hawkish Fed Bets Boost Greenback - November 3, 2022
- Closing Bell: BMO Low Vol Intl Eqty Hed To CAD ETF down on Wednesday (ZLD) - November 3, 2022
Discussion about this post