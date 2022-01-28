Deal alert: You can fly direct, round-trip Vancouver to Honolulu for only $298 CAD

Air Canada is offering an ultra-low, round-trip ticket from Vancouver to the Aloha state for under $300 CAD including all taxes and fees. These round-trip tickets typically cost upwards of $450 or …
