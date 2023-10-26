Toronto-based enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) startup Arteria AI, which helps some of the world’s largest banks address documentation challenges, has secured about $46 million CAD ($30 million …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Deloitte spinout Arteria AI closes $46-million CAD Series B to help banks turn documents into data - October 26, 2023
- Canada Population - October 26, 2023
- GBP/CAD News: BoC Hold Sees Pound Sterling Below Five-Week Best Against Canadian Dollar - October 26, 2023