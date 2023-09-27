Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global dental CAD/CAM market size was valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2022 and market is projected to grow USD 4.92 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Dental CAD/CAM Market Size to Surpass USD 4.92 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% - September 27, 2023
- USD/CAD seen reaching 1.34 by year-end – ANZ - September 27, 2023
- USD/CAD consolidates above 1.3510 with a positive bias - September 27, 2023