At next Thursday’s Board of Directors meeting, Hope McClure, chief appraiser at the Denton Central Appraisal District, will host a discussion titled “What do you need to know about Denton …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Attempting to Rebound - June 20, 2022
- Denton CAD’s chief appraiser to address ‘bad publicity’ at Thursday meeting - June 20, 2022
- USD/CAD drops below 1.3000 on a soft US Dollar - June 20, 2022