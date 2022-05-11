Dexterra Group (OTCPK:HZNOF) declares CAD 0.0875/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 5.37%Payable July 15; for shareholders of record June 30; ex-div June …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Dexterra Group declares CAD 0.0875 dividend - May 11, 2022
- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment declares CAD 0.078 dividend - May 11, 2022
- USD/CAD corrects to 1.2970-1.2965 region amid rising oil prices, weaker USD - May 11, 2022