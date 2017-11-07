DFX Analytics is a tool which captures essential data such as number of users using a module, number of times a part is run, number of failure and passing instances, et cetera. This version of DFMPro for Creo Parametric supports DFX Analytics, providing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- DFMPro CAD Software Version 5.0 features additive manufacturing rule. - November 7, 2017
- CAD wins safety award - November 7, 2017
- USD/CAD clings to strong gains, near session tops around 1.2765 level - November 7, 2017