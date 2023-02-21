Dividend 15 Split Corp. PFD SHARES (DFN.PRA:CA) declares CAD 0.0458/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable March 10; for shareholders of record Feb. 28; ex-div Feb. 27. See DFN.PRA:CA …
