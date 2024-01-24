Dividend Select 15 (TSX:DS:CA) declares CAD 0.0518/share monthly dividend, 2.4% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.0506. Payable Feb. 9; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan. 30. See …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Dividend Select 15 raises dividend by 2.4% to CAD 0.0518 - January 24, 2024
- Pound To Canadian Dollar News, Outlook: GBP Strengthens Vs CAD Ahead Of BoC Rate Decision - January 24, 2024
- 12.9-inch iPad Air CAD drawing alludes to new camera bump - January 24, 2024