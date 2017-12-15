The evidence for the imminent appearance of a mid-engine Corvette continues to pile up. These photos posted at corvetteforum.com, allegedly CAD drawings of said car, add fuel to the rumors. Do we know if these are genuine drawings from a Chevrolet engineer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Do these CAD drawings show the mid-engine Corvette? - December 15, 2017
- USD/CAD erases Thursday’s decline. What’s next - December 15, 2017
- Leaked: Mid-Engined C8 Covette CAD Images Show New Details - December 15, 2017