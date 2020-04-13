Former Union Minister Anand Sharma said, “The government should not care for CAD (Current Account Deficit) and inflation as this is extraordinary situation and government should give second …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Don’t worry about fiscal deficit, CAD: Congress to Govt - April 13, 2020
- USD/CAD stays directionless below 1.4000 in quiet day - April 13, 2020
- CAD Modelling Software Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2019-2025 - April 13, 2020