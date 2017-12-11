Dynamics AX T&L Consultant – GTA – CAD 100-130k

Job Description – This AX T&L Consultant role will fall into a growing Dynamics AX practice in the Canadian group of this MS Gold Partner. You will: * Work on implement and train Dynamics AX 2012 Trade and Logistics applications at clients sites * Have …
