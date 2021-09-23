Eastlink invests CAD 26 mln into mobile network for New Brunswick

Eastlink plans to invest close to CAD 26 million to take its mobile service further into New Brunswick over the co,img few years. The project will expand existing coverage from Shediac to the …
