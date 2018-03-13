Elliott Wave: USD/CAD Turning Up

USD/CAD made a sharp intra-day bullish push, which can be the first sign of a completed wave iv correction. As such, a new five-wave recovery may unfold within blue wave v, which can aim for 1.314 area.
