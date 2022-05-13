Short Term View in USDCAD suggests cycle from 04.21.2022 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from April 21 low, wave ((i)) ended at 1.288 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops below 1.3000 as oil approaches weekly top, USD eases ahead of data - May 13, 2022
- Elliott Wave View: USD/CAD buyers in control [Video] - May 13, 2022
- Egypt to Allow CAD Payment for Steel Imports Again - May 12, 2022