Vienna, VA, June 02, 2019 –(PR.com)– Emerging Digital Concepts (EDC) announced today it has been selected to provide its NG-CAD-X, CAD-to-CAD interoperability solution for the ten-county Denver …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Emerging Digital Concepts Awarded Denver Regional CAD-to-CAD Project
Vienna, VA, June 02, 2019 –(PR.com)– Emerging Digital Concepts (EDC) announced today it has been selected to provide its NG-CAD-X, CAD-to-CAD interoperability solution for the ten-county Denver …