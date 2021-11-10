Toronto-based Enso Connect has raised just under $2 million CAD to expand the reach of its platform, which help short-term rental operators using platforms like Airbnb improve their guest experience.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Enso Connect secures $2 million CAD to tackle short-term rental market - November 10, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears flirt with 200-hour SMA/ascending channel confluence support - November 10, 2021
- USD/CAD to move downward to 1.20 by late 2022 – BMO - November 10, 2021