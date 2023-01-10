EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order from Canadian oil company worth more than CAD 5.3 million 10.01.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- EQS-News: SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order from Canadian oil company worth more than CAD 5.3 million - January 10, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: Seems vulnerable to slide further, eyes Powell’s speech for some impetus - January 10, 2023
- USD/CAD continues oscillation below 1.3400 ahead of Powell/Macklem’s speech, oil drops further - January 10, 2023