z.o.o. (“Frenzy”) alongside Purchaser’s acquisition of GamingMediaCo. The Purchaser is a NASDAQ listed company with over CAD $130 million in cash and cash equivalents in its treasury and in trust as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- ESE Announces Letter of Intent for Accretive Sale of Digital Motorsports and Frenzy for $41M CAD - March 29, 2023
- USD/CAD: Near-Term Lows Challenging Important Support Ratios - March 29, 2023
- Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market In Brazil May See A Big Move | 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Dental - March 29, 2023