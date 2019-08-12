EUR/CAD bears eye 1.47 the figure on the downside

EUR/CAD’s upside capped as the carry-trade’s euro bid slows down. BoC in focus this week and a break of the 1.4780 level opens risk to 1.47 the figure. EUR/CAD has dropped from the carry trade unwind …
