This has spiked the EUR/CAD from below its 50.0Fibonacci Retracement FanResistance Level, which was converted into support, into its resistance zone and a higher high. While this represents a bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- EUR/CAD: Bullish Momentum Plunged After Price Spike - October 31, 2019
- Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Surges, Is This The Bottom? - October 31, 2019
- Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support - October 31, 2019