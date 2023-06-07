The EUR/CAD has delivered a breakdown of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 1.4320-1.4340 in the London session. The asset has dropped to near the round-level support of 1.4300. More action …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- EUR/CAD drops sharply to near 1.4300 despite investors anticipating an unchanged BoC policy - June 7, 2023
- Bank Of Canada Preview: Four Analysts’ Predictions And CAD Dollar Forecasts - June 7, 2023
- RBA Hike Good News For Australian Dollar Outlook Vs CAD And NZD Dollars: Credit Agricole - June 7, 2023