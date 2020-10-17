EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls spotting day-trade opportinty for 1:3 R/R

EUR/CAD is in bullish territory and well on its way for prospects of a higher high. The following is an hourly analysis that shows the potential for a trade set up on the 15-min time frame that offers …
