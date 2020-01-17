EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11 rising EU-US trade tensions. The EU’s Hogan said Trump is obsessed with the trade deficit. Upbeat Chinese data is supporting broader markets. GBP/USD has plunged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- EUR/CAD: Searching for resistance after the bearish breakout - January 17, 2020
- Canadian Dollar Outlook – USD/CAD Vulnerable Following Breakdown - January 17, 2020
- USD/CAD needs rally above 1.3100 for bulls to gain traction [Video] - January 17, 2020