EUR/USD is pressured below 1.1300 after Germany reported a drop of 2.2% in factory orders in May. The US Non-Farm Payrolls is eagerly awaited. GBP/USD has been steady in range below 1.2600 as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- EUR/CAD Should Bounce While Above W L5 Camarilla - July 5, 2019
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Fundamentals Pleasing the Bulls - July 5, 2019
- USD/CAD rebounds from multi-month lows, moves further beyond mid-1.3000s - July 5, 2019