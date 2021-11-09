EUR/CAD steady around 1.4420 approaching solid resistance at 1.4440

EUR/CAD extends its three-day rally, closes robust resistance at 1.4440. Dovish ECB stance has the potential of weighing on in the EUR. The Bank of Canada ended its QE program, could hike rates by …
