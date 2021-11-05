UK’s FTSE 100 futures are currently down -8.5 points (-0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,271.41 Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.1%), the cash market is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- European Open: USD/CAD Holds Steady Ahead of NFP and CA Employment - November 5, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Rallies on Solid Payroll Report - November 4, 2021
- USD/CAD: Canadian dollar will continue to benefit from higher oil price – Goldman Sachs - November 4, 2021