Evertz Technologies declares CAD 0.18 dividend

Evertz Technologies (OTCPK:EVTZF) declares CAD 0.18/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 5.32% Payable March 24; for shareholders of record March 18; ex-div March 17.
