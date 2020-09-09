Evertz Technologies raises dividend by 36% to CAD 0.09

Evertz Technologies (OTCPK:EVTZF) declares CAD 0.09/share quarterly dividend, 36% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.07.Forward yield 2.99%Payable Sept.
